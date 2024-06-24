President Joe Biden ‘appalled’ by violence during pro-Palestinian protest at Los Angeles synagogue

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden has denounced violence that flared when opponents of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza staged a protest at a Los Angeles synagogue during the weekend. Fighting between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and counterprotesters erupted Sunday outside the Adas Torah synagogue in the heavily Jewish Pico-Robertson neighborhood and police were called in to break it up. Biden says in a social media post that he’s appalled by the scene and he calls intimidation of Jewish congregants dangerous, antisemitic and un-American. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has called for more police patrols in the neighborhood and at houses of worship citywide.

