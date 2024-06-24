Rep. Jamaal Bowman faces tough challenge from George Latimer in Democratic primary in NY suburbs

One of the most liberal members of Congress is trying to fight off a strong challenge from a political moderate in a Democratic primary north of New York City. Rep. Jamaal Bowman faces Westchester County Executive George Latimer in Tuesday’s primary election. The race has centered on the candidates’ diverging positions on Israel. Bowman is one of the most critical voices of Israel in the House. Latimer got into the race with the urging of Jewish leaders. One pro-Israel group has spent nearly $15 million trying to defeat Bowman.

