Supreme Court rejects appeal from ex-reality star Josh Duggar

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Josh Duggar, a former reality television star convicted of downloading child sexual abuse images. Duggar was on the TLC show “19 Kids and Counting” with his large family before his 2021 conviction. Lower courts have upheld his conviction, rejecting arguments that his attorneys should have been able to ask about the prior sex-offense conviction of a former employee of his car dealership who had used the same computer. TLC canceled “19 Kids and Counting” in 2015 following allegations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter years earlier.

