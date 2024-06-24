Supreme Court rejects challenge to Connecticut law that eliminated religious vaccination exemption

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to a 2021 Connecticut law that eliminated the state’s longstanding religious exemption from childhood immunization requirements for schools, colleges and day care facilities. The justices on Monday did not comment in leaving in place a federal appeals court ruling that upheld the contentious law. A lower court judge had earlier dismissed the lawsuit challenging the law. Connecticut requires students to receive certain immunizations before enrolling in school, allowing some medical exemptions. While Attorney General William Tong says the high court’s rejection marked the end of the road to a challenge to Connecticut’s vaccine requirements, We the Patriots USA says it’s not the end of the road for the group.

