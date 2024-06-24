Supreme Court rejects challenge to new horse racing anti-doping rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected a challenge from Republican-controlled states to a horse racing safety law that has led to national medication and anti-doping rules. The justices on Monday left in place an appeals court ruling that upheld the law and rejected claims that Congress gave too much power to the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, the private entity that administers the rules. Oklahoma, Louisiana and West Virginia sought to have the law struck down, joined by several racetracks. The anti-doping program took effect in the spring of 2023. Legislation to repeal the law is pending in Congress.

