Supreme Court will take up Hungary’s bid to end lawsuit from Holocaust survivors

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to intervene for the second time in a dispute between Hungary and Holocaust survivors who want to be compensated for property confiscated from them during World War II. The justices said Monday they will hear arguments in the fall in Hungary’s latest bid to end the lawsuit filed 14 years ago by survivors, all of whom are now over 90, and heirs of survivors. Some survived being sent to the Auschwitz death camp in Poland. The issue in the case concerns whether an American court is the proper forum for the lawsuit.

