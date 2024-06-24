Suspected Yemen Houthi attack targets vessel in waters further away than many previous assaults

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A possible attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels has targeted a ship further away from nearly all of the previous assaults they’ve launched in the Gulf of Aden. The attack happened Monday morning some 450 kilometers southeast of Nishtun, a town in the far reaches of Yemen that’s close to the border with Oman. That’s according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center. The ship saw explosions, but its crew was reportedly safe. Suspicion immediately fell on the Houthis, who did not immediately claim the assault. It can take the rebels hours or even days to acknowledge their attacks

