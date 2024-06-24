Teen girl pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Toronto homeless man

TORONTO (AP) — A fourth teenage girl accused in the fatal stabbing of a Toronto homeless man two years ago has pleaded guilty. The girl was 14 at the time of the incident. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee. Police have alleged that Lee died after he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of eight teenage girls in December 2022. Eight teenage girls were arrested in the hours that followed. The girls were charged with second-degree murder and a judge recently committed six of them to stand trial on that charge, with the other two to be tried on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.