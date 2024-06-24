Things to know about the gender-affirming care case as the Supreme Court prepares to weigh in
By GEOFF MULVIHILL and CARLA K. JOHNSON
Associated Press
The Supreme Court is planning to weigh in on whether states can ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors. Most Republican-controlled states have adopted such laws in the past few years. The laws generally bar puberty-blocking drugs and hormone treatments for those whose gender identity does not match their sex at birth. Most major medical societies oppose the restrictions. The laws also prohibit gender-affirming surgeries for those under 18, though those are rare The laws are part of a broader effort that has resulted in reining in of the rights of transgender people. Meanwhile, many Democratic-controlled states have passed policies to preserve access to the treatments.