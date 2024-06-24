Trump has spent months painting Biden as incompetent. Now he’s changing his tone before the debate

NEW YORK (AP) — After months of casting President Joe Biden as a senile shell of a man incapable of putting two sentences together, Donald Trump has changed his tune. As he prepares to face Biden in their first debate of the general election this week in Atlanta, the former president and presumptive GOP nominee and his campaign are trying to adjust expectations amid concerns that the bar has been set so low for Biden that he is sure to exceed it. The effort to recalibrate expectations underscores the stakes for both men in a race that has appeared largely static for months.

