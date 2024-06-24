Veronika Slowikowska worked toward making it as an actor for years. Then she went viral

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Veronika Slowikowska graduated from college in 2015, she did what conventional wisdom says aspiring actors should do: Work odd jobs to pay the bills while you audition for commercials and background roles and hope to eventually make it. Although the Canadian actor and comedian has had a host of affirmations from Hollywood that have kept her going, Slowikowska inadvertently took a kind of back door to augment her fame when she began regularly posting filmed skits on social media last year. It didn’t take long for her to go viral, which has opened doors for the 28-year-old.

