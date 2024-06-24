Will ex-gang leader held in Tupac Shakur killing get house arrest with $750K bail? Judge to decide

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge is being asked to decide if a former Los Angeles-area gang leader will be freed from jail to house arrest on $750,000 bail ahead of his murder trial in the 1996 killing of hip-hop music legend Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas. Duane “Keffe D” Davis has been jailed since his arrest last September in the killing 27 years ago. His defense attorney wouldn’t comment ahead of Tuesday’s hearing. The judge in Las Vegas wants proof that funds for Davis’ release are obtained legally. Documents say the bond backer is an insurance company in Morristown, New Jersey. Davis has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. His trial is scheduled Nov. 4.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.