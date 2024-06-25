A botulism outbreak in Russia leaves 1 dead, scores more hospitalized after eating readymade salads
By DASHA LITVINOVA
Associated Press
Russian authorities say one person has died and scores more remain hospitalized in an outbreak of botulism spanning several regions. Foodborne botulism is a rare illness caused by a toxin produced by a type of bacteria called Clostridium botulinum. Eating contaminated foods can cause paralysis, breathing difficulties and sometimes death. Russian authorities blame the outbreak on canned beans used in a range of ready-to-eat salads made by a popular delivery service. On Monday, officials said 218 people remained hospitalized, including 38 people on ventilators, while 151 people have been discharged. A 21-year-old man has died, officials said.