A botulism outbreak in Russia leaves 1 dead, scores more hospitalized after eating readymade salads

Russian authorities say one person has died and scores more remain hospitalized in an outbreak of botulism spanning several regions. Foodborne botulism is a rare illness caused by a toxin produced by a type of bacteria called Clostridium botulinum. Eating contaminated foods can cause paralysis, breathing difficulties and sometimes death. Russian authorities blame the outbreak on canned beans used in a range of ready-to-eat salads made by a popular delivery service. On Monday, officials said 218 people remained hospitalized, including 38 people on ventilators, while 151 people have been discharged. A 21-year-old man has died, officials said.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.