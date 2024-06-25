Alabama man accused of killings in 2 states enters not guilty pleas to Oklahoma murder charges

SALLISAW, Okla. (AP) — An Alabama man accused in a string of killings in Oklahoma and Alabama has pleaded not guilty to two Oklahoma killings. KHBS-TV reports that the pleas were entered Monday on behalf of 50-year-old Stacy Lee Drake at a court appearance in Sallisaw, Oklahoma. He faces two charges of enhanced murder. Relatives and friends of the victims packed the courtroom where Drake appeared. He has has until Aug. 7 in the Oklahoma case to find a lawyer to represent him, or a public defender will be appointed for him. Drake was apprehended Thursday in a wooded area in the Morrilton, Arkansas area after a search that spanned multiple southern states.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.