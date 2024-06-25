Australian leaders cautiously welcome expected plea that could bring WikiLeaks founder Assange home

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian leaders are cautiously welcoming an expected plea agreement that could set free WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The U.S. Justice Department said in a court filing that Assange had left a London prison and was expected to plead guilty to a charge under the Espionage Act. If a judge accepts the agreement, he could be freed and return to his home country of Australia. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said there was nothing to be gained by keeping him incarcerated. A plane thought to be carrying Assange landed Tuesday in Bangkok as he heads to the Northern Mariana Islands, where he is expected to appear in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday.

