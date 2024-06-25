German court jails a man who set off an 18-hour hostage standoff at Hamburg Airport

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has convicted a man who drove onto the tarmac at Hamburg Airport with his 4-year-old daughter last year and was arrested after an 18-hour standoff of hostage-taking and other charges. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday. The drama started on the evening of Nov. 4. Witnesses said the defendant, a Turkish citizen, broke through an airport gate, fired into the air and threw two incendiary devices out of the rental car, before parking the vehicle under a plane just outside a terminal building. He had taken his daughter from her mother in Stade, some 32 miles from Hamburg, in an ongoing custody battle.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.