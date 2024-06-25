India’s Prime Minister Modi will visit Russia, the Kremlin says

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s foreign affairs aide, Yuri Ushakov, said Tuesday that Modi’s visit is being prepared but he didn’t announce a date, saying that it will be done jointly later. Russia has had strong ties with India since the Cold War, and New Delhi’s importance as a key trade partner for Moscow has grown since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. China and India have become key buyers of Russian oil following sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies that shut most Western markets for Russian exports.

