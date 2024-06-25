International court seeks arrest of Russian officials over attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets
By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Russia’s former defense minister and its military chief of staff for attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine. The court is accusing former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and chief of staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov of war crimes and the crime against humanity of inhumane acts. The court said in a statement Tuesday that warrants were issued because judges considered there were reasonable grounds to believe that the men are responsible for “missile strikes carried out by the Russian armed forces against the Ukrainian electric infrastructure” from Oct. 10, 2022, until at least March 9, 2023.