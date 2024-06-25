Trump lawyers in classified documents case will ask the judge to suppress evidence from prosecutors

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump will ask the judge presiding over his classified documents case to prevent prosecutors from using evidence seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate and recordings made by one of his former attorneys. The arguments Tuesday are the culmination of a three-day hearing in which prosecutors and defense lawyers have sparred over the legality of the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith and whether the Republican ex-president should be barred from making comments that could pose a risk to the safety of FBI agents. Trump is accused of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Florida estate and obstructing government efforts to get them back. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

