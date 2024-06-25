Ukraine and Moldova set to launch EU membership talks. It’s a dream come true for Ukraine’s leader
By LORNE COOK
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — Ukraine is set to officially launch membership talks with the European Union later on Tuesday. Moldova will also set its accession process in motion, as the EU hosts two intergovernmental conferences in Luxembourg. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described it as a dream come true for Ukraine’s citizens more than two years into a war with Russia. Both countries applied to join after Russia’s invasion in February 2022, but they won’t enter the bloc soon. Candidate countries must bring their laws and standards into line with those of the EU in 35 policy areas, from fisheries to taxation and security. Turkey’s accession talks have lasted almost two decades without result.