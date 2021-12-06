Navajo Nation: 61 more COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 61 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths. The latest daily virus figures released Sunday brought the tribe’s totals to 40,085 cases since the pandemic began. The known death toll remains at 1,551. Based on cases from Nov. 12-25, the Navajo Department of Health last Monday issued an advisory for 65 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Tribal President Jonathan Nez has again called for everyone on the vast reservation to get a booster shot and wear masks. The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.