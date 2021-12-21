Online DNA profile leads to suspect in 1997 rape case in NM

Prosecutors in Albuquerque say they were able to track down a suspect in a decades-old case by using open-source genealogy data. Second Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez announced an arrest Tuesday in a case from 1997. The Albuquerque Journal reports it’s the second time the office has been able to file charges using online genetic profiles. Torrez says his office hired a contractor in the latest case who was able to match DNA collected from a fork the suspect discarded to online data. Torrez says the suspect’s DNA has been linked to several other rapes.