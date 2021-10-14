Court again lets Texas continue banning most abortions

AP Texas

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court is once again allowing Texas to continue banning most abortions. The decision Thursday night keeps the law known as Senate Bill 8 in place as the Justice Department tries to halt the law. The Biden administration is suing Texas over the restrictions that ban abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has now allowed the law to proceed three times since August. The Texas law allows private citizens to collect at least $10,000 in damages if they bring a successful lawsuit against an abortion provider who violates the restrictions.