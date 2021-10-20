Man charged in nearly 30-year-old suburban Chicago slaying

NILES, Ill. (AP) — A man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the nearly 30-year-old murder of a woman at a suburban Chicago YMCA. Niles Police Deputy Chief Nick Zakula said Wednesday that DNA evidence was used to charge 72-year-old Richard J. Sisto in the 1992 strangulation of Helen K. Cardwell. Zakula says Sisto was already in custody for a minor offense in Harris County, Texas, when the warrant for his arrest was signed Oct. 15. Sisto is currently being held on $1 million bond. Cardwell was found strangled with her own sweater inside the Leaning Tower YMCA on Nov. 7, 1992. She had been sexually assaulted.