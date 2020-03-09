80 U.S. troops arrive in El Paso to guard the border until courts decide ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy’s fate

Border

EL PASO, Texas -- Eighty U.S. troops arrived in El Paso over the weekend and are expected to soon be providing assistance to Customs and Border Protection agents while the future of the 'Remain in Mexico' policy remains uncertain, officials told ABC-7 on Monday.

The White House recently announced the deployment of 160 troops total along the border, half to El Paso and the other half to San Diego.

The Paso Del Norte Bridge had to be shut down for a night near the end of February after it was decided by a federal appeals court that the 'Remain in Mexico' policy would be put on hold. Just hours after the news broke, hundreds of migrants gathered at the Mexican side of the ports of entry hoping to continue filing their claims for asylum.

"We did get rushes at several of our ports we had to close five ports that Friday, those forces coming here are being sent to prevent that from happeningm," Acting CPB Commissioner Mark Morgan said.

While the future of the 'Remain in Mexico' policy is uncertain, the Trump administration maintains it will continue protecting the ports of entry.

"Their mission is very clear, and it is not the first time that we have used the military in this fashion they are here for a very sustinct mission and thats to protect the ports of entry and more importantly protect the men and women of CBP," Morgan said.

While officials in El Paso said troops arrived here over the weekend, none appeared to be present when ABC-7 crews looked for them at the Paso del Norte Bridge.

The anticipated troop presence has some local shop owners and employees concerned as to what it might mean for business in the downtown area; they fear a loss of customers and money.