Watch LIVE: UTEP seminar examines economic border impact from the virus
Click Here to Watch LIVE (feed provided by UTEP)
EL PASO, Texas -- The Center for Inter-American Border Studies (CIBS) at The University of Texas at El Paso, in partnership with the Center for Mexican American Studies at The University of Texas at Arlington, will host a bilingual webinar at 1 p.m. MDT Friday that will take an in-depth look at how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting health access, employment, and movement of people in Texas and along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The virtual gathering – which features university leaders and government representatives from both sides of the border – will help participants learn more about the impact of the pandemic, and state and local responses in different regions throughout Texas.
The list of speakers includes:
- Thomas Fullerton, Ph.D., Department of Economics and Finance, UTEP.
- Josiah Heyman, Ph.D., Department of Sociology and Anthropology, UTEP.
- Jeremy Slack, Ph.D., Department of Sociology and Anthropology, UTEP, and Edith Tapia, policy research analyst for the Hope Border Institute.
- Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Prevention and Chief of the Center for Health Metrics and Evaluation for the American Heart Association.
- Francisco de la Torre Galindo, Mexican Consul in Dallas, and Mauricio Ibarra Ponce de León, Mexican Consul in El Paso.
The presentations will be followed by a Q&A session.
