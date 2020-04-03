Watch LIVE: UTEP seminar examines economic border impact from the virus

Border

EL PASO, Texas -- The Center for Inter-American Border Studies (CIBS) at The University of Texas at El Paso, in partnership with the Center for Mexican American Studies at The University of Texas at Arlington, will host a bilingual webinar at 1 p.m. MDT Friday that will take an in-depth look at how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting health access, employment, and movement of people in Texas and along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The virtual gathering – which features university leaders and government representatives from both sides of the border – will help participants learn more about the impact of the pandemic, and state and local responses in different regions throughout Texas.

The list of speakers includes:

Thomas Fullerton, Ph.D., Department of Economics and Finance, UTEP.

Josiah Heyman, Ph.D., Department of Sociology and Anthropology, UTEP.

Jeremy Slack, Ph.D., Department of Sociology and Anthropology, UTEP, and Edith Tapia, policy research analyst for the Hope Border Institute.

Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Prevention and Chief of the Center for Health Metrics and Evaluation for the American Heart Association.

Francisco de la Torre Galindo, Mexican Consul in Dallas, and Mauricio Ibarra Ponce de León, Mexican Consul in El Paso.

The presentations will be followed by a Q&A session.