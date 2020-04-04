Santa Teresa Port of Entry shortens hours of operation due to pandemic

Border

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- The Santa Teresa Port of Entry is temporarily shortening its hours for the public during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a spokesman.

Beginning on Monday, the port of entry will close to the public at 10 p.m. instead of midnight, according to a spokesman for Customs and Border Protection. It will continue to open at 6 a.m.

On March 21, CBP imposed "essential only" travel restrictions. Across the country, passenger vehicle traffic is down 72 percent, according to the agency. Pedestrian crossings are down 83 percent.

“CBP recognizes the importance of maintaining a strong and secure economic supply chain and commercial trucks crossing will not be largely impacted by these reduced hours,” wrote CBP Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha in a statement. “Our borders are not closed. They remain open to essential travel and trade operations."

The El Paso Port of Entry and the Columbus Port of Entry continue operating on a 24/7 status and are available as alternate routes, the spokesman said.

"We continue to maintain a strong and secure economic supply chain across our border," wrote Mancha.