Fugitive sought in pair of Texas murders captured at Ysleta port of entry

EL PASO, Texas -- A fugitive wanted for a pair of west Texas murders last year was captured Wednesday in Mexico and turned over to authorities at the Ysleta port of entry in El Paso.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers identified the man as 48-year-old Arturo Gallegos Ortiz, who had warrants out for his arrest in Peco. Texas Rangers had described him as "armed and dangerous."

Ortiz is accused of fatally shooting a man and woman in their Pecos home last October and fleeing to Mexico when he knew authorities were looking for him.

Mexican media reports indicated Ortiz was located in the city of Chihuahua and detained by Mexican authorities before being handed over at the Zaragoza Bridge.

“Fugitives will sometimes flee the U.S. to avoid prosecution however CBP is always working closely with our law enforcement partners to bring these people to justice,” said CBP's El Paso field operations director Hector Mancha.

Ortiz was "taken into custody without incident" and turned over to federal marshals after being processed by CBP officers, Mancha said.