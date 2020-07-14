U.S.-Mexico border closure expected to be extended another month

Border

EL PASO, Texas -- The U.S. border with Mexico is expected to remain closed until at least August 21, the Mexican embassy tweeted Tuesday, extending the ban on non-essential travel between the two countries for another month.

By mutual agreement, the border has been closed to all non-essential traffic since March.

A State Department spokesperson from the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs told CNN that "we have nothing to announce at this time," adding that, "Mexico remains a strong partner as we work together to combat Covid-19."

Privately, Mexican officials told Politico on Tuesday its government has not pushed to loosen restrictions or reopen the border because of fears that the U.S. could send more coronavirus cases to Mexico given the spikes in cases in border states like Arizona and Texas.

According to a CNN analysis, the U.S. currently has the highest per capita death rate from Covid in the Americas, at over 41 coronavirus deaths per 100,000 population.