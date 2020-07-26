Chihuahua Secretary of Health is latest virus fatality as state hits 868 deaths – most occurring in Juárez

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- The state of Chihuahua Secretary of Health became the latest victim of the coronavirus, the Mexican government announced Sunday.

Dr. Jesús Enrique Grajeda Herrera, 73, suffered a heart attack around 6 a.m. and died as a complication from Covid-19. He had been hospitalized for two weeks, most recently in intensive care on a ventilator.

Chihuahua state Gov. Javier Corral said that Dr. Grajeda Herrera "devoted his entire life to the service of health, and has generously and committedly delivered his latest effort in the most difficult moment that Chihuahuan society has faced in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic."

His was the second high-profile death in the Juárez area in recent days due to the virus. As ABC-7 previously reported, 71-year-old Sergio Macedonio Peña Acosta, who owned the world famous Kentucky Club, died on Thursday.

As of Sunday, Chihuahua state had almost 7,400 confirmed virus infections, with 4,153 occurring in Juárez. The state had a total of 868 deaths linked to the virus, with 639 of those fatalities from Juárez.

Across all of Mexico, there are now more than 385,000 confirmed cases with over 43,000 deaths.