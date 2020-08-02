Border Patrol agents near Las Cruces find murder fugitive hiding in bus restroom

Border

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – A man wanted for murder in Virginia was arrested by Border Patrol agents who found him hiding in a restroom on a bus, authorities said Sunday.

Agents arrested 20-year-old Salvadorian national Abel Alexander Castro Juarez around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Agents working the Interstate 25 checkpoint north of Las Cruces were performing an immigration check on a bus when they found a man who was trying to hide in the restroom.

Agents questioned the man and discovered he had an active warrant issued on July 24 from the Fairfax County Police in Virginia for homicide. He was turned over to the New Mexico State Police for extradition.