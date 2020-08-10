Trump mulls rule to block Americans returning from Mexico if they’re suspected of having virus

Border

WASHINGTON, DC -- President Trump may allow border agents to stop Americans suspected of having coronavirus from returning to the U.S. from Mexico and Canada, the New York Times reported Monday afternoon.

The Trump administration has asked various federal agencies for their input on the proposed new rule within 24 hours, the Times indicated.

It was unclear how quickly the draft regulation might be finalized and put into place.

But if adopted, it would expand the authority of border officials during the pandemic - allowing them to deny both American citizens and legal residents re-entry into the U.S. as they seek to cross back from Mexico or Canada.