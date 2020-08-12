Juárez mayor warns of arrests for not wearing masks under new state order as virus deaths top 1,000

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- The mayor of Juárez issued a stern warning about face masks on Wednesday, saying police would enforce a new state mandate and arrest those in public who don't wear face masks.

The new decree issued by Chihuahua state government this week, according to Mexican media outlets, says anyone who puts the health of others at risk by not complying with the face mask rule can be jailed for up to 36 hours.

Mayor Armando Cabada said wearing masks is essential to preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Word of the enforcement effort comes as the state of Chihuahua topped 1,000 virus-related deaths on Wednesday, with 26 deaths happening over the past 24 hours.

Of the 1,016 total state deaths during the pandemic so far, health officials said 706 of them have occurred in Juárez.

As of Wednesday, Juárez had tallied 5,035 confirmed virus cases to date, contributing to 9,402 infections statewide.