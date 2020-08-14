U.S. & Mexico again extending border closure to non-essential travel due to virus

Border

EL PASO, Texas — The U.S. and Mexico are extending the closure of its shared border for another month to non-essential travel, officials from both nations confirmed Friday.

“We continue to work with our Mexican partners to slow the spread of Covid-19. Accordingly, we have agreed to extend the limitation of non-essential travel at our shared land ports of entry through Sept. 21,” Acting U.S. Homeland Security Department Secretary Chad Wolf tweeted.

The border closure had been set to expire a week from Friday on Aug. 21, but officials with both nations have indicated it does not make sense to reopen the border at this time.

Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard told the Associated Press that one of the reasons Mexico pushed for the extension was over concerns about a surge in cases in the southwestern U.S.

"We’re of the idea that it’s extended because of what we have along the strip on their side,” he said.

The travel restrictions at the Mexican border were first announced back on March 18 and have been renewed monthly.

The travel ban extension covers the U.S. and Canadian border as well, Wolf said.

Another U.S. official briefed on the situation, whom was not identified, told the news agency Reuters that restrictions along both borders are likely to last at least several more months until coronavirus outbreaks are better controlled.

The virus has killed more than 165,000 Americans, 55,000 Mexicans and 9,000 Canadians as of Friday.