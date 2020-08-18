Teen accused of trying to smuggle liquid meth disguised as water across border into El Paso

Border

EL PASO, Texas – An American teen was arrested with more than 150 pounds of liquid methamphetamine disguised as bottled water when he tried to enter El Paso at the Ysleta port of entry, officials said Tuesday.

The seizure and arrest happened around 7 p.m. last Friday when an 18-year-old man tried to walk from Mexico into the U.S.

The teenager declared three cases of bottled water; he was flagged for a secondary screening by Customs and Border Protection officers.

A drug-sniffing dog alerted to the presence of illegal drugs and a subsequent X-ray of the bottled water revealed what was described as a dense liquid.

The liquid then tested positive for methamphetamine.

The man, who has not been identified, was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations officers to face charges in the alleged smuggling attempt.