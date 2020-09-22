Clint-area residents living next to newly constructed migrant children shelter claim they were misled

Border

CLINT, Texas -- A 25-acre facility built in July to house migrant children in the Montana Vista area of east El Paso County near Clint is getting ready to open.



Homeowners who live in the small rural subdivisions adjacent to the facility say they moved out there for peace, quiet and privacy.

But it has been disrupted with the construction of the migrant facility, which has left some residents feeling betrayed and lied to.



“We are not happy with the project that they put behind the house,” said homeowner Raul Sanchez.



The project, which includes a compound with several permanent structures, is owned by Caliburn International. It’s the same private company which runs other migrant centers for unaccompanied children in various parts of the nation.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said he met with a representative of the company who confirmed with him that the center would house unaccompanied migrant children.



Most of the people out here, my neighbors, they’re not happy either. They told us it was going to be a school. Obviously, it’s not,” said Sanchez.



An ABC-7 crew that drove up to the entrance and tried taking a look inside were turned away by security.



While neither Caliburn nor the Office of Refugee Resettlement would comment, ABC-7 has learned the facility will have 512 beds and will come complete with a soccer field and a school.



Sanchez was adamant about his opposition.

“I want them out of here. I’m not against the kids, it’s not their fault. But these people are in it for the business. And they’re going get paid pretty good, as far as I understand,” he explained.



Nearby homeowners told ABC-7 they had not seen any children inside the compound.

Sanchez said he plans to participate in protests to try to get the facility to close. If that doesn’t happen, he said he will sell his home and move away because it is no longer the peaceful neighborhood it once was.