‘That’s the majority of the sales for the Downtown area’: El Paso businesses struggle as border restrictions are extended

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — It has been more than six months since border restrictions were implemented across North America to slow the spread of COVID-19. Canada, the U.S. and Mexico have all limited nonessential travel since the pandemic began.

Many businesses in the Downtown El Paso area, especially those near the international bridges, rely on customers from Juarez. For some, those customers make the bulk of their sales.

“You ask any of the business people around here and I’m sure they'll agree with me that 70 to 80% of the customers from this area come from Juarez for the Downtown area,” said Roberto Salas, who manages Blue Seal Bakery in Downtown El Paso.

Salas said the business has been in his family for three generations.

“My grandfatherfather had it. My dad it and we're still here. That tells you something about the people from over there, so we hope they reopen the bridge.”

Salas said he believes that roughly half of the businesses in the area could close permanently if border restrictions are not lifted soon. Some have closed already temporarily until restrictions are lifted and business returns.

“People from the inner city don't come Downtown like they used to,” Salas said. “It’s all the people from Juarez.”

Salas said he is lucky to know that his family will be able to continue operating the business as long as they continue to have an income and pay their bills.

Border restrictions were just extended by the three countries for an additional month. They are now set to expire October 21. At that time, the countries will reevaluate to determine whether an additional extension is needed.