Border Patrol finds 7 stash houses around El Paso area containing over 100 migrants

Border

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents in the El Paso sector discovered at least seven stash houses and arrested eight suspected human smugglers over the past month, the agency announced Monday.

More than 100 migrants were also taken into custody in connection with the stash houses, where they were “rescued from harsh and less than humane conditions,” according to the Border Patrol.

Those arrested included undocumented migrants from Ecuador, Cuba, El Salvador and Guatemala.

Stash houses were found in El Paso, Fabens, San Elizario and Chaparral.