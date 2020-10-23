Curfew takes effect in Juárez as part of major restrictions due to virus

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- A curfew was set to take effect Friday night in Juárez as part of new restrictions imposed for the next two weeks in Chihuahua state because the region is experiencing a major surge of Covid-19 infections.

The overnight curfew in Juárez will run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day.

Chihuahua Gov. Javier Corral said the state is now entering the "red" phase, which is the highest alert level in Mexico and signifies maximum risk of catching the coronavirus.

Along with curfew violators, Juárez Mayor Armando Cabada said police will also be on alert for private gatherings. He indicated that while people who are caught holding parties would not be fined, those who refuse to follow orders to disperse would be arrested.

In addition, alcohol sales are now being prohibited from Thursday to Sunday in the hopes of preventing gatherings from happening.

As part of the new restrictions, restaurants have closed down indoor dining and are being limited to take-out service only. Other non-essential businesses have also been ordered shut down, including bars, event halls, malls, hair salons and barbershops.

As of Friday, Chihuahua state health officials said there had been 1,070 deaths in Juarez due to Covid-19, with 11,206 confirmed cases - although the true number of cases is believed to be much higher because of the lack of testing throughout Mexico.

Mayor Cabada himself is among those Juárez residents who are currently infected. It's Cabada's second time being diagnosed with Covid-19, for which he was hospitalized earlier this week after his doctor said his lungs were inflamed.