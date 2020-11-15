Drug gang members arrested for killing Juárez journalist in case of mistaken identity

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — Authorities in Ciudad Juarez said they have arrested two drug gang members in connection with the Oct. 29 murder of a local television anchor.

But the governor of Chihuahua state said the killing was not related to the victim’s work as a journalist.

Gov. Javier Corral said the suspects were members of the Artistas Asesinos drug gang and have been linked to other murders. He said they apparently killed television news presenter Arturo Alba Medina because they mistook him for a rival.

The two suspects were among a group of five men detained Nov. 10 with guns, fentanyl and meth. Subsequent investigations linked them to the killing. It was unclear what charges they currently face.