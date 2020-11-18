U.S. & Mexico to extend border restrictions until late December
EL PASO, Texas -- U.S.-Mexico border restrictions are set to be extended until late December, the news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday evening citing officials with both governments.
That means the border will remain closed to non-essential travel until Dec. 21 at 11:59 p.m. at the earliest amid a coronavirus surge in each country.
Mexico’s Foreign Ministry confirmed in a tweet that it had requested the extension.
“After reviewing developments regarding the spread of COVID-19 in both countries – and because various states are on orange (threat level) – Mexico proposed to the United States the extension by one month of non-essential land traffic in our common border,” the ministry said.
Essential travel includes individuals traveling for medical purposes, attending school or engaged in trade, like truck drivers, among others, according to officials.
The current restrictions, which have been in place since March 21, were due to expire on Saturday. However, the two countries have since routinely approved another 30-day extension every time expiration of the agreement nears.
A U.S. Department of Homeland Security official told Reuters the agency would continue "to look at appropriate public health criteria for a future re-evaluation of existing restrictions”.
The restrictions have been particularly difficult for El Paso and Ciudad Juarez given the tight social and economic ties the two communities have.
Las restricciones se mantendrán en los mismos términos en que se han desarrollado desde su implementación el 21 de marzo.— Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) November 18, 2020
Ambos países coordinarán las medidas sanitarias en la región fronteriza que estarán vigentes hasta las 23:59 hrs. del 21 de diciembre de 2020.
Comments
3 Comments
The current border restrictions are a joke. COVID-19 freely flowing north and south. Why do you think our coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths are out of control? We need to slam the borders tight. Nothing, people or vehicles either way for 3 months or more as necessary.
That will do us no good because we have no plan here. We would have to completely lockdown and strictly enforce it and there’s no political will to do so. We are in a Republican state and that spells incompetence when it comes to science and public health. Might as well just leave the border open too.
How many people live here in El Paso go to Juarez and bring the virus back?