Biden says no immediate rollback to Trump border policies, will take months to fix immigration issues

WILMINGTON, Delaware -- President-elect Joe Biden says he won’t immediately roll back President Donald Trump’s actions on immigration despite some advocates pushing for action as soon as he takes the oath of office in January.

Biden said Tuesday that he will work to undo his predecessor’s actions and will focus on “humane” immigration policies that reunify families separated by the Trump administration at the U.S.-Mexico border but it will take time.

The Democrat said it may take six months to lift Trump’s immigration restrictions.

He says his administration needs to ensure that rolling back those policies does not create any new crises and must also ensure there’s enough funding for asylum judges and for policy changes.

Biden says he’s working with immigrant advocates and having discussions with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Latin American leaders.