Trump’s 1st public appearance since U.S. Capitol riot will be to examine Texas border wall

Border

ALAMO, Texas — President Donald Trump is expected to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Tuesday to highlight his administration’s work on the border wall, the White House said.

The visit will likely be the president’s first public appearance since he addressed supporters last week riling up a crowd that later staged a violent siege of the U.S. Capitol. He is anxious to highlight accomplishments as his presidency winds down.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the U.S. House are pushing for an impeachment vote Wednesday after formally introducing their proposal on Monday.

Trump will travel to the Rio Grande Valley town of Alamo. He will mark the completion of 400 miles of border wall and his administration’s efforts to reform what the White House described as the nation’s broken immigration system.

The Rio Grande Valley is the site of furious legal and construction activity related to the border wall as U.S. Customs and Border Protection races to build new miles of fencing ahead of Inauguration Day.

Trump’s campaign for the presidency in 2016 focused extensively on the president’s desire to construct a border wall. He also promised that Mexico would pay for the wall, but it has been paid for by U.S. taxpayers.

While most of the wall went up in areas that had smaller barriers, the government has built hundreds of miles of fencing as high as 30 feet in a short amount of time — most of it this year.

The administration prioritized areas where the wall could be built more quickly, and crews have blasted hills and bulldozed sensitive habitats in national wildlife refuges and on American Indian land to do it.

The trip will mark the second visit to the Rio Grande Valley of Trump’s presidency. He previously visited McAllen in 2019 in the midst of a partial government shutdown related to his push for border wall funding.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are not expected to join Trump for the trip. They will be in Austin on Tuesday for the opening day of the biennial legislative session, according to their offices.