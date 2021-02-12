Biden administration to allow 25,000 asylum-seekers in Mexico into U.S.
WASHINGTON, DC — The Biden administration on Friday announced plans for tens of thousands of asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico for their next immigration court hearings to be allowed into the United States while their cases proceed.
The first of an estimated 25,000 asylum-seekers in Mexico with active cases will be allowed in the United States on Feb. 19, authorities said. They plan to start slowly with two border crossings each processing up to 300 people a day and a third crossing taking fewer. Administration officials declined to name them out of fear they may encourage a rush of people to those locations.
The move is a major step toward dismantling one of former President Donald Trump’s most consequential policies to deter asylum-seekers from coming to the U.S. About 70,000 asylum-seekers were enrolled in “ Remain in Mexico,” officially called “Migrant Protection Protocols,” since it was introduced in January 2019.
On Biden’s first day in office, the U.S. Homeland Security Department suspended the policy for new arrivals. Since then, some asylum-seekers picked up at the border have been released in the U.S. with notices to appear in court.
Biden is quickly making good on a campaign promise to end the policy, which the Trump administration said was critical to reversing a surge of asylum-seekers that peaked in 2019. But the policy also exposed people to violence in Mexican border cities and made it extremely difficult for them to find lawyers and communicate with courts about their cases.
“As President Biden has made clear, the U.S. government is committed to rebuilding a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “This latest action is another step in our commitment to reform immigration policies that do not align with our nation’s values.”
Homeland Security said the move “should not be interpreted as an opening for people to migrate irregularly to the United States.” Administration officials have said repeatedly that the vast majority of people who cross the border illegally are quickly expelled under a public health order in place since the pandemic struck in March, but releases of some asylum-seeking families in Texas and California has worked against that messaging.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that she was concerned that limited releases in the U.S. may encourage others to cross illegally because “we don’t want people to put themselves in danger at a time where it is not the right time to come, because we have not had time to put in place a humane and moral system and process.”
Hearings for people enrolled in “Remain in Mexico” have been suspended since June due to the pandemic. Getting word out on when to report to the border for release in the United States may prove a daunting job.
Homeland Security said it would soon announce a “virtual registration process” available online and by phone for people to learn where and when they should report. It urged asylum-seekers not to report to the border unless instructed.
Asylum-seekers will be tested for Covid-19 before entering the U.S.
The announcement provides no relief to people whose cases were dismissed or denied, though administration officials did not rule out additional measures. Advocates argue that communication problems, including lack of working addresses in Mexico, caused some to miss hearings and lose their cases as a result.
More people are getting stopped crossing the border illegally since Biden took office.
Raul Ortiz, deputy chief of the Border Patrol, said Tuesday that more than 3,000 people had been stopped crossing the border illegally in each of the previous 10 days, compared to a daily average of 2,426 in January.
About 50 to 80 adults and children have been arriving daily since Jan. 27 at Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, which temporarily houses people released by the Border Patrol, said Sister Norma Pimentel, the group’s executive director. The charity tests for Covid-19 and sends anyone who tests positive to a hotel for isolation.
Jewish Family Service of San Diego housed 191 asylum-seekers the first 10 days of February after the were released by U.S. authorities, up from 144 in January and 54 in December, said Eitan Peled, the group’s border services advocate. They are quarantined in hotels for 10 days.
Comments
15 Comments
We should deport the scum that committed treason at the Capitol on January 6 and for each one of those scum we throw out, let in one of the immigrants waiting in Mexico for asylum. The immigrant would be much more beneficial to the nation.
Conservative my ass
Noone is seeking asylum. They use the asylum excuse as a loophole. They just want to cause harm to America and to profit from it.
Its the liberal way
If you are after anti-americans maybe you need deported first
You appear to be anti-American. Aren’t you the same scum who supported Trump’s wall of shame?
Deport all pedos like Mark turner and his multiple profiles
Charlieebdou is Mark turner and a sex offender
Wakeup sure is obsessed with sex offenders. What’s up with that? Who is Mark Turner? Who is Alberto?
How is an immigrant on welfare more beneficial than a conservative working? Oh yeah it’s not and you just spout off nonsense. That’s what got you in trouble before with those kids so just stop mark turner……oh wait I mean charlieebdou
Immigrants are not eligible for any welfare until they get green cards. However, most all are always working before then. Your right wing excuse for your racism doesn’t work anymore.
You aren’t working. You aren’t a conservative. I work. I am a conservative with morals.
Where do you get treason out of peacefully and patriotically? Just curious
When the local mental midgets get called out for their treason, all they can do is call people names and mis-identify those who stand up to their treasonous support of the traitor Trump. Who is Mark Turner?
Well, that’s it for now. Me and the immigrants have to go to work. We can’t sit at home and do nothing but stew in racist and bigoted juices.