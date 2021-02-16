Over a million in Juarez still without electricity, some lack water

Border

CIUDAD JURAEZ, Mexico -- Juarez has seen rolling electrical blackouts since the winter storm hit and those continued into Tuesday.

As of late Monday night, 87 percent of residents, or 1.2 million people, had been affected by the power outages.

Juraez resident Sandy Hernandez told ABC-7 that her electricity has been on again, off again. Power was restored around midnight, but then she lost it again.

"When the lights came back, we tried to heat the most we can at the house, but it was so cold," she said Tuesday.

Hernandez was bundling up with jackets and blankets and using a propane tank to keep warm, but it only heats up a bit.

Juarez residents were also dealing with water outages and Hernandez told ABC-7 that she'd been giving out water to some neighbors and friends.

Gas stations were packed and grocery store isles were going empty as Juarez residents struggle to to make it through the next few days not knowing when power will be restored.

Hernandez told ABC-7 that she's made sure her car has enough gas because that's where she charges her phone and warms up for a bit.

The Associated Press on Monday quoted Mexico’s Federal Electricity Commission as saying electricity production was disrupted due to frozen natural gas pipelines from Texas that supply private power plants in northern Mexico.