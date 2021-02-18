El Paso group looks to feed Juarenses in peril after power outages

Border

CIUDAD, Juarez -- As millions were left without power after last weekend's winter storm in Ciudad Juarez, one Borderland group is stepping up. Armed with donations and a Facebook page called 'Adopta una Familia- Cd. Juarez' their founder Iliana Dominguez is taking is upon herself to serve this community.

"I worked in Ciuada Juarez, I grew up there. I saw first hand the need for help, my job put me up close and personal with those that needed help," Dominguez said.

Dominguez is rallying help from her friends and family and is hoping to reach a wider audience to donate non-perishable food and warm clothes for those in need. She tells ABC-7 seeing the disparity of wealth between El Paso and Juarez breaks her heart.

"It's a wall that divides us, a line drawn, a bridge. But we are the same across both sides," Dominguez said, "The difference is we have all the help and resources on the U.S. side and they don't in Juarez. I can't have peace knowing they're cold and hungry."

Domimugez is using her friend's restaurant in east El Paso as a drop-off location. The owner of Don Jose Mexican Grill tells ABC-7 she decided to help after she ended up needing help herself.

"My daughter was sick and we needed a gallon of distilled water for her infusions. Through another Facebook group I was able to get that help," said Liliana Palcios, the owner of Don Jose.

Dominguez and her organization serve 32 neighborhoods in Ciudad Juarez, with more than 800 families benefiting from the help.

Anyone interested in learning more about these efforts is asked to contact Dominguez through her organization's Facebook by clicking on this link. Money donations are also being accepted through 'Cash App' through 915-216-7074.