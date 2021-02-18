Processing of asylum seekers set to begin in El Paso on Feb. 26

Border

EL PASO, Texas -- The processing of migrant asylum seekers who are currently under the Migrant Protection Protocol in Mexico is set to begin on Feb. 26 in El Paso, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Although the start of the phased approach of processing starts this Friday, DHS said processing is not beginning at all of the three ports that will be used, or at full capacity, on that day. The two other ports of entry are in San Ysirdo, California and Brownsville, Texas. Brownsville's port of entry will begin processing Feb. 22.

DHS said it will begin by "processing limited numbers of individuals to ensure any logistical challenges are identified and addressed before ramping up to full capacity. " DHS plans on expanding capacity to several hundred people a day at designated ports within the next couple of days or weeks.

DHS added that the department and its international partners will begin initiating a virtual registration process Friday.

"DHS is also planning to begin processing a limited number of individuals who were registered ahead of time by international organizations through the San Ysidro port of entry."

As ABC-7 reported, city officials have been preparing for what could be a possible migrant influx.

"We are looking at it very closely and ensuring that we have the protections, not only for the volunteers, but ensuring those congregate settings are going to have the resources they need," said El Paso Deputy Fire Chief Jorge Rodriguez, who coordinates the Office of Emergency Management.