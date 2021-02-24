Annunciation House readies care for migrant families set to cross into El Paso

Border

EL PASO, Texas -- Shelters and organizations in El Paso are preparing to shelter migrant families once they begin crossing the border from Juarez this Friday. That's when asylum-seekers, who were being made to wait in Mexico, will start being admitted to the U.S.

Annunciation House in El Paso is asking the public for help, both locally and people from other areas of the country who are willing to travel to the Borderland to volunteer their time.

Annunciation House is also calling on faith organizations and non-profits to help with food and clothes donations to meet the needs of families.

The beginning of President Biden's new immigration program will be slow, only allowing 25 to 30 migrants into the country per day. Once the program shows success, those numbers are planned to increase.

There are approximately 25,000 people eligible to cross the border who have active asylum cases in the United States.