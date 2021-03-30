500 unaccompanied migrant boys arrive at Fort Bliss facility

Border

EL PASO, Texas -- On Tuesday, 500 unaccompanied boys arrived at the migrant facility on Fort Bliss, according to officials with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The facility has the potential capacity of 5,000 beds and will hold boys ages 13 to 17.

The facility is located inside the Fort Bliss grounds between the Constitution gate and the Old Ironsides gate, off of Spur 601.

In a statement, HHS wrote, "The Emergency Intake Site will provide required standards of care for children, such as providing clean and comfortable sleeping quarters, meals, toiletries, laundry, and access to medical services. A Covid-19 health screening protocol for all children will be implemented to follow CDC guidelines for preventing and controlling communicable diseases.

The facility is being managed by HHS and "will have no impact on DoD's ability to conduct its primary mission or on military readiness."

On Monday, Texas Congressman Tony Gonzalez was toured the facility. Photos he took showed four tents being set up to house those migrant children.