U.S. extends Covid-19 restrictions on border crossings with Mexico

Border

WASHINGTON, DC -- The United States has extended Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential border crossings with Mexico until July 21, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"To reduce the spread of #COVID19, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through July 21, while ensuring access for essential trade & travel," DHS wrote in a tweet.

"DHS also notes positive developments in recent weeks and is participating with other US agencies in the White House's expert working groups with Canada and Mexico to identify the conditions under which restrictions may be eased safely and sustainably."

In March 2020, the U.S., Mexico and Canada mutually agreed to shut down their borders to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

It had already been announced on Friday that the U.S. and Canada were extending their Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential travel until July 21.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered Mexico's advisory rating from "very high" risk level 4 to "high" risk level 3. The CDC advises travelers to be fully vaccinated before traveling to Mexico.